Memorial for Matthew Ryan Powers vandalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Matthew Ryan Powers Memorial Field is missing a key component--the bronze plaque with an image of Powers donning a baseball cap.

Powers’ family tells ABC7 they found their son’s memorial badly damaged days before the new year with severe scratches all over the image of Matthew’s face.

It’s a sight he struggles to put into words.

“So, to see it get vandalized, I don’t know how to describe it,” Dan Powers said. “It’s heart wrenching.”

Matthew was an avid baseball player who could often be found out on these fields, until his life was tragically cut short.

He was killed in a car wreck in September of 2018 when he was only 15 years old.

To honor his life, the bronze memorial was put up in early 2020 and the little league field in Lakewood Ranch Park was dedicated as Matthew Ryan Powers Memorial Field.

Neither Dan nor or his wife Rebecca can understand why anyone would do harm to this place that’s so dear to them.

“It’s more than just about damaging a piece of property,” Rebecca said. “It really means a lot to the grieving families who are left behind.”

Despite the shock of seeing the memorial defaced, the Powers family is feeling grateful. Dozens of people have been pouring out support saying they’ll do whatever it takes to get Matthew’s plaque repaired and back where it belongs.

“It’s heartwarming to know that, again, it’s been three and a half years since we lost Matthew and the community still cares about him,” Dan said.

The Powers family hopes the people responsible learn their lesson and turn themselves in.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re encouraged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. They can be reached at 941-747-3011.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Manatee County.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.