Manatee County lottery opens for low-income home improvement loans

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting today, low- and very low-income homeowners in Manatee County can apply for financial help for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance.

The program provides 0% interest-deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single-family housing structures. Housing conditions can be corrected and modified to improve the health, safety and welfare for the people who live there.

Program entry forms are available on the Manatee County Rehabilitation/Replacement Program webpage. Those who need help completing and submitting an online entry form can call 941-749-3029.

The total funding of $904,344.80 is expected to help a dozen local households.

The deadline for entry forms is Jan. 28.

On February 4, REO staff will use a lottery-style drawing to determine which applications to review first. Funding will be awarded to households who meet the eligibility requirements until all funds have been committed.

To be eligible, households must be located in unincorporated Manatee County or City of Palmetto and be within the program standards for very low/low income and property value. Read eligibility requirements online.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter @ManateeGov.

