Flight delays reported at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is reporting delays for both arrivals and departures as snow fall in the northern U.S.

More than half the flights were delayed or canceled Monday morning at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, according to FlightAware.com’s misery map.

Flights are also affected out of LaGuardia, JFK and Newark in the New York City and New Jersey metro.

If you have a flight scheduled, check your status before you go by click here.

