The first cold front of 2022 for the Suncoast comes in tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Rain, thunderstorms, cool air, and high winds are all on the way to start off the first full week of 2022. This comes in the way of a cold front that has been moving through the Panhandle.

The intensity of the front, regarding storms, is weakening as it heads further south. By the time it reaches Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay, between 2-5 AM it will be a narrow line of showers with a couple of thunderstorms. Not near the intensity we have seen with this system the last couple of days.

The front clear the area by mid-morning but then the cold air and high winds usher in. Winds could pick up to 20+ mph and 20-25 knots out on the waters. This will cause a rough swell between 5-7 feet and occasional 9 footers. This is why a small craft advisory is in place.

Winds will calm by Wednesday along with temperatures warming back into the 70′s by Tuesday and staying in the mid 70′s through the week.

