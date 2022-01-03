Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

The first cold front of 2022 for the Suncoast comes in tonight

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Rain, thunderstorms, cool air, and high winds are all on the way to start off the first full week of 2022. This comes in the way of a cold front that has been moving through the Panhandle.

The intensity of the front, regarding storms, is weakening as it heads further south. By the time it reaches Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay, between 2-5 AM it will be a narrow line of showers with a couple of thunderstorms. Not near the intensity we have seen with this system the last couple of days.

The front clear the area by mid-morning but then the cold air and high winds usher in. Winds could pick up to 20+ mph and 20-25 knots out on the waters. This will cause a rough swell between 5-7 feet and occasional 9 footers. This is why a small craft advisory is in place.

Winds will calm by Wednesday along with temperatures warming back into the 70′s by Tuesday and staying in the mid 70′s through the week.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police report a man was shot in Downtown Sarasota just hours after the new year started.
New Year’s Day shooting critically injures man
A Sarasota County firefighter prepares to leave the scene of a house fire on Proctor Road...
2 people, 1 dog die after fire in Sarasota County
Girl dies in I-75 crash in Lee County
The Bradenton Convention Center is the only option for people to get a test in either Sarasota...
Crowds line up for COVID-19 tests on New Year’s Day
People wait in line New Year's Eve for a COVID-19 test at the Bradenton Area Convention Center...
Bradenton residents wait hours for COVID tests on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Cold front arrive after midnight with a line of showers and a few thunderstorms.
Cold front arrives tonight
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 31, 2021
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 31, 2021
graphic
One last warm and humid day
Futurecast
Futurecast