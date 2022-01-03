Advertise With Us
Cooler and drier and windy, O my!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler and drier air moves into the Suncoast today as a cold front drops south across Florida. Clouds and a few early morning showers pull away through the morning, giving us a sunny afternoon. Gusty northwest winds bring in drier air, too, and create rough conditions at sea and our beaches. The risk of rip currents is High and a Smal Craft Advisory is in effect Monday. Drier air also means no fog for several days. After a cool Tuesday morning, we gradually warm up for the rest of the week. We’re tracking another weak front by Friday that will bring a slight chance of showers, then warmer air is back for the coming weekend. An 80 degree is possible then.

Advisories
Advisories(Station)

