Cooler and drier and windy, O my!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler and drier air moves into the Suncoast today as a cold front drops south across Florida. Clouds and a few early morning showers pull away through the morning, giving us a sunny afternoon. Gusty northwest winds bring in drier air, too, and create rough conditions at sea and our beaches. The risk of rip currents is High and a Smal Craft Advisory is in effect Monday. Drier air also means no fog for several days. After a cool Tuesday morning, we gradually warm up for the rest of the week. We’re tracking another weak front by Friday that will bring a slight chance of showers, then warmer air is back for the coming weekend. An 80 degree is possible then.

