Conductor change announced at Sarasota Orchestra at upcoming Masterworks 3 event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Orchestra has announced a change to its upcoming Masterworks 3: Ohlsson Plays Rachmaninoff.

Due to a covid exposure, Jeffrey Kahane is not able to travel to Sarasota to conduct the January 7-9 performances. David Alan Miller, music director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra and a two-time Grammy award winner, will conduct the concert featuring pianist Garrick Ohlsson. As music director of Sarasota Music Festival, Kahane is scheduled to conduct and perform at June’s Festival.

Masterworks 3: Ohlsson Plays Rachmaninoff

David Alan Miller, conductor | Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Brahms – Symphony No. 2

Rachmaninoff – Piano Concerto No. 3

When/Where:

January 7 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

January 8 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

January 9 | 2:30pm | Van Wezel

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.