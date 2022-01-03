Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Conductor change announced at Sarasota Orchestra at upcoming Masterworks 3 event

Ohlsson plays Rachmaninoff
Ohlsson plays Rachmaninoff(Sarasota Orchestra)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Orchestra has announced a change to its upcoming Masterworks 3: Ohlsson Plays Rachmaninoff.

Due to a covid exposure, Jeffrey Kahane is not able to travel to Sarasota to conduct the January 7-9 performances. David Alan Miller, music director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra and a two-time Grammy award winner, will conduct the concert featuring pianist Garrick Ohlsson. As music director of Sarasota Music Festival, Kahane is scheduled to conduct and perform at June’s Festival.

Masterworks 3: Ohlsson Plays Rachmaninoff

David Alan Miller, conductor | Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Brahms – Symphony No. 2

Rachmaninoff – Piano Concerto No. 3

When/Where:

January 7 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

January 8 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

January 9 | 2:30pm | Van Wezel

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police report a man was shot in Downtown Sarasota just hours after the new year started.
New Year’s Day shooting critically injures man
graphic
One last warm and humid day
Cold front arrive after midnight with a line of showers and a few thunderstorms.
The first cold front of 2022 for the Suncoast comes in tonight
Memorial for Matthew Ryan Powers vandalized
Boat Fire Rescue 1_2
Two men rescued from boat fire outside Fort Myers

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 17
Suncoast community, arts events rescheduled due to COVID concerns
Frank Giannotti of Sarasota got this video of a bobcat visiting his backyard.
Caught on Camera: Bobcat roams Gulf Gate neighborhood
This Mooney M20 lost power on final approach Saturday in Arcadia.
Plane loses power, lands in DeSoto orange grove
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football...
Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets