Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Despite the passing of the cultural icon on Friday, a documentary on Betty White is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the producers said in a statement posted on Fathom Events.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a special theatrical tribute, was originally intended to celebrate the star’s 100th birthday.

The tribute includes her final interview and classic moments from her many TV appearances, including “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

It also includes tributes from her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police report a man was shot in Downtown Sarasota just hours after the new year started.
New Year’s Day shooting critically injures man
graphic
One last warm and humid day
Cold front arrive after midnight with a line of showers and a few thunderstorms.
The first cold front of 2022 for the Suncoast comes in tonight
A Sarasota County firefighter prepares to leave the scene of a house fire on Proctor Road...
2 people, 1 dog die after fire in Sarasota County
Boat Fire Rescue 1_2
Two men rescued from boat fire outside Fort Myers

Latest News

Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
graphic
Cooler and drier and windy, O my!
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Police: Girl last seen in 2019
A dealership sign is seen outside of Honda certified used car dealership in Schaumburg, Ill.,...
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Harry Reid of Nev., left, walks through the halls before a Senate...
Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda