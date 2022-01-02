Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.(Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) - A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.

The same system also brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana.

The town’s mayor told WAFF that 280 people gathered in a storm shelter during the worst of the weather.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police report a man was shot in Downtown Sarasota just hours after the new year started.
New Year’s Day shooting critically injures man
A Sarasota County firefighter prepares to leave the scene of a house fire on Proctor Road...
2 people, 1 dog die after fire in Sarasota County
Girl dies in I-75 crash in Lee County
People wait in line New Year's Eve for a COVID-19 test at the Bradenton Area Convention Center...
Bradenton residents wait hours for COVID tests on New Year’s Eve
Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Ackerman Park in Sarasota.
18-year-old dies in shooting at Sarasota park

Latest News

graphic
One last warm and humid day
As snow accumulates on the rubble, investigators continue to work on determining the origin and...
3 missing after Colorado wildfire burns 6,000 acres
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them
Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, want folks to be on the lookout for a dinosaur statue taken...
Take a look at this: Dinosaur statue stolen, abandoned puppies adopted