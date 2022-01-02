Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

One last warm and humid day

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler and drier air moves into the Suncoast starting Monday morning, as a cold front drops south across Florida. We’re still in warm and humid air Sunday, although fog is not much of an issue starting the day. Strong winds out of the south will take us up to the low 80s and the strong winds will bring a high risk of rip currents at the beaches. Winds shift to the north for Monday and the rip current risk stays high. But the humidity and the temps drop down with highs only in the 60s. With much drier air fog will not be an issue for several days. A small line of thunderstorms will push into the Suncoast around 4am to 7am Monday morning, then skies clear out. We’re tracking another weak front by the end of the coming week that will bring a slight chance of showers by Friday, and temps back into the 70s.

convective outlook
convective outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police report a man was shot in Downtown Sarasota just hours after the new year started.
New Year’s Day shooting critically injures man
A Sarasota County firefighter prepares to leave the scene of a house fire on Proctor Road...
2 people, 1 dog die after fire in Sarasota County
Girl dies in I-75 crash in Lee County
People wait in line New Year's Eve for a COVID-19 test at the Bradenton Area Convention Center...
Bradenton residents wait hours for COVID tests on New Year’s Eve
Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Ackerman Park in Sarasota.
18-year-old dies in shooting at Sarasota park

Latest News

ev2
Hematologist credits life-saving blood collection protocols to pioneering black doctor
ev1
Concierge service makes donating blood at home and office convenient
Rain moves in around 1-2am on Monday.
A cold front is on the way to the Suncoast
Strong storms move through the deep south.
Cold font arrive early Monday with cooler air