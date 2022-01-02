One last warm and humid day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler and drier air moves into the Suncoast starting Monday morning, as a cold front drops south across Florida. We’re still in warm and humid air Sunday, although fog is not much of an issue starting the day. Strong winds out of the south will take us up to the low 80s and the strong winds will bring a high risk of rip currents at the beaches. Winds shift to the north for Monday and the rip current risk stays high. But the humidity and the temps drop down with highs only in the 60s. With much drier air fog will not be an issue for several days. A small line of thunderstorms will push into the Suncoast around 4am to 7am Monday morning, then skies clear out. We’re tracking another weak front by the end of the coming week that will bring a slight chance of showers by Friday, and temps back into the 70s.

