NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a New York City police officer’s skull was broken when he was shot New Year’s morning while sleeping in his personal vehicle between shifts but he is expected to fully recover.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, sworn in just hours earlier, said the officer has a fractured skull and underwent surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian hospital, where a doctor said the bullet missed vital structures by millimeters.

She said the shooting occurred around 6:15 a.m. when the officer was awakened by the sound of glass shattering in his car and felt pain in the left side of his head.

The officer got out of his vehicle and was aided by a police sergeant who saw blood coming from his head, Sewell said.

The officer has been identified only as a seven-year member of the force.

Sewell says the bullet was fired from a significant distance away although it isn’t known if the officer was targeted.

Mayor Eric Adams, who joined a news conference outside the hospital, said a hunt was underway for the person who fired the shot. Adams, who also was sworn in earlier Saturday, said he wanted to send a message that “this is not going to be a city of violence.”

Police said the bullet appeared to be deflected by the rear passenger window it appeared to go through or perhaps by the officer’s skull.

Sewell said the officer had worked a full shift Friday in Central Park and was resting before starting another shift at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. She said she “could not be more pleased that he is recovering.”

