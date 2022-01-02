Advertise With Us
Suncoast
A cold front is on the way to the Suncoast

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It was a warm and sunny start to 2022 and most of the weekend will shape up the same way. However, late Sunday into early Monday a cold front will arrive bringing the first chance of rain in 2022.

A cold front will arrive past the midnight hour going into Monday, it will not have a substantial amount of rain or storms. This looks to be a narrow band of showers with a couple of thunderstorms. It is the winds and cool air behind the front that could cause issues for plans on Monday.

Winds will create rough water for boaters as seas pick up to 5-7 feet. Meanwhile, high temperatures on Monday will only reach the upper 60′s, so have a jacket ready.

This impact will be short-lived as the winds start to back off by Wednesday and seas will return to smooth. Temperatures will also bounce back into the mid and upper 70′s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

