New Year’s Day shooting critically injures man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is facing life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Downtown Sarasota on New Year’s Day.

Sarasota Police report they responded to a call around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on the 1400 block of Main Street. There they found the injured man and took him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A woman is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to SPD, however police are still investigating this case.

If you know anything about what happened, please call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

