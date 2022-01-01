Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

New Year’s Day shooting critically injures man

Sarasota Police report a man was shot in Downtown Sarasota just hours after the new year started.
Sarasota Police report a man was shot in Downtown Sarasota just hours after the new year started.(Sarasota Police Department)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is facing life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Downtown Sarasota on New Year’s Day.

Sarasota Police report they responded to a call around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on the 1400 block of Main Street. There they found the injured man and took him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A woman is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to SPD, however police are still investigating this case.

If you know anything about what happened, please call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County firefighter prepares to leave the scene of a house fire on Proctor Road...
2 people, 1 dog die after fire in Sarasota County
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
North Port government announces new COVID-19 protocols
Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Ackerman Park in Sarasota.
18-year-old dies in shooting at Sarasota park
Downtown Sarasota pineapple drop set for New Year’s Eve
Girl dies in I-75 crash in Lee County

Latest News

graphic
Foggy start to 2022 (but a change is coming!)
co fires
Wildfires rage in Colorado
cov
U.S. preparing for another potential spike in cases
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 30, 2021