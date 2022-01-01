Foggy start to 2022 (but a change is coming!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start 2022 with more fog on the Suncoast. Conditions improve by late morning, but some fog could redevelop again tonight. What we need to end the fog is a change in wind direction, a northerly wind to move in drier and cooler air. That’s exactly what happens Sunday night as a cold front drops south across Florida. That front is far to the northwest of the Suncoast Saturday. Severe thunderstorms will occur along that front today and a very minimal chance of a few strong storms in northern Florida Sunday. The front moves through the Suncoast Sunday night and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but the risk of severe storms is low on the Suncoast. Winds will shift to the north for Monday, which brings in much cooler and drier air to start the week. We also get a break from the fog with the drier air. After one day in the 60s, we’re back to the 70s for the rest of the week.

