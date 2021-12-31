Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two killed when train hits car going around crossing gate near Miami

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Two people died when a higher speed commuter train hit their car as the driver tried to make it around the crossing gate, police said.

The crossing gate’s lights were flashing and bells were ringing to signal an approaching train on Thursday morning when the car tried to make it through, police and Brightline train officials said.

The blue Toyota was left mangled on the other side of the street after the crash. Officials said no one on the train was injured.

“This was a tragic event and the direct result of an individual driving around the gates which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train,” Brightline said in a statement.

Caesar Tavares, who lives nearby in Aventura, 17 miles north of Miami, told WSVN he heard the crash.

“I knew right away the train hit somebody because it was real loud. The car was rolling. Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Then all of a sudden it stopped,” he said.

Tavares told the television station that he frequently sees people trying to get around the gates.

“The train comes here every 15 minutes and people are always stopping on the tracks,” he said. “I knew it was bound to happen.”

The trains only recently started running again after being shut down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

A man who was walking on the tracks in North Miami Beach died when he was struck by a Brightline train earlier this month. It was at least the 49th involving a Brightline train since the Miami to West Palm Beach line launched in mid-2017.

An Associated Press examination of federal records shows that Brightline has more fatalities per mile than any U.S. railroad, one about every 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers). Since 2018, an average of about 1,200 people are fatally struck by trains annually in the United States.

None of the deaths involving Brightline have been blamed on its equipment or crews. Investigations showed most victims were either suicidal, intoxicated, mentally ill or had gone around barriers at an intersection in an attempt to beat the trains, which travel up to 79 mph through densely populated areas.

A pedestrian was killed by a commuter rail train in downtown Orlando on Thursday. Police were investigating the cause of that crash, news outlets reported.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Ackerman Park in Sarasota.
18-year-old dies in shooting at Sarasota park
Change this caption before publishing
Young child back with parents after being found in Sarasota neighborhood
Debris from a missing boat has been found in the Gulf off St. Petersburg.
Coast Guard searching for two men from missing boat off St. Petersburg
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Paul Malaterra
Englewood man held knife to woman’s throat, deputies charge

Latest News

A Sarasota County firefighter prepares to leave the scene of a house fire on Proctor Road...
House fire closes Proctor Road overnight
graphic
Storms to the north and fog around the Suncoast
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday December 31
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday December 31
grenon
Joseph Grenon appears in court