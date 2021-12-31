Advertise With Us
Storms to the north and fog around the Suncoast

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The last day of 2021 starts with areas of fog in parts of the Suncoast. Conditions improve by late morning, then the fog will return to complicate New Year’s Eve driving tonight. Our temps stay warm, near 80° for highs through the weekend. We are tracking a cold front moving across the southeastern states for the weekend, too. Severe thunderstorms will occur far to the northwest of the Suncoast. The front drops south across Florida Sunday night and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but the risk of severe storms is low on the Suncoast. Winds will shift to the north for Monday, which brings in much cooler and drier air to start the week. We also get a break from the fog with the drier air. After one day in the 60s, we’re back to the 70s for the rest of the week.

