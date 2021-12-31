Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota COVID testing site at Ed Smith closed today

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has announced the COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota was unexpectedly closed Friday.

Department spokesman G. Steve Huard told ABC7 Friday morning he did know the reason for the closure.

All testing sites in Sarasota County will be closed Saturday, New Year’s Day.

The following sites in Sarastoa County are open Friday, Dec. 31:

  • Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota. This drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. This site is operated by Nomi Health.
  • Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day. This site is operated by Lab Services.
  • Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day. This site is operated by Lab Services.

Manatee County

Manatee County has one testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto. It’s holiday hours are:

  • New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): Open normal hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Jan. 1, 2022: Adjusted hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Jan. 2, 2022: Open normal hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

