Patchy dense fog to end out 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We end out the year off 2021 with quite a bit of fog across the Suncoast. Use caution if you are going to be out on the roads late tonight and be sure t o use fog lights when driving through areas of fog.

We head into 2022 with warm and sunny weather but a cold front is making way towards our coast. It will arrive late Sunday night into early Monday. The rain chance with it is not looking substantial but we could get a thunderstorms or two out of it. It appears 30-40% of the area will see a drop of rain overnight Sunday.

Behind the front comes some chilly air, high temperatures into Monday only climb to the mid 60′s, have a jacket ready!

Temperatures will return to the mid 70′s by the end of the week with partly sunny skies. There is a rain chance late week only at 20% right now but could increase.

