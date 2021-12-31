Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Palmetto Police identify shooting suspect who is still on the run

Police in Palmetto are hoping you recognize this shooting suspect.
Police in Palmetto are hoping you recognize this shooting suspect.(Palmetto Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police have identified a shooting suspect who is still on the run.

The shooting happened at Rodney’s Jamaican Grill on Dec. 24, 2021. The suspect, Zayron Isom Sr., of Bradenton, has an active arrest warrant in connection with that shooting.

Police said Isom should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tips can be submitted to the Palmetto Police Facebook page, but the page is not monitored 24/7. If you have information that is immediate, contact the police department at 941-721-2000.

You can also contact the department at tips@palmettopolice.com or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-844-634-TIPS.

Tips received through CrimeStoppers are eligible for a reward.

