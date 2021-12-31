North Port government announces new COVID-19 protocols

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port government has announced new COVID-19 protocols.

Due to a positivity rate of above 11% for the area, according to North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor, several services are switching to online only on Monday, Jan. 3.

This includes services for the building, utilities, code enforcement, economic development, and planning/zoning divisions.

City Hall will remain open, but access to one-on-one int4eraction with staff will be restricted, according to Taylor. Business and services will continue through the drive-thru window, online, and over the phone.

Residents can pick up or drop off permits at the utilities drive-thru at City Hall, located at 4970 City Hall Blvd. Residents can also use the 24/7 secure drop-box located near the utilities drive-thru.

Before picking up a permit, payment must be made online and then a pick-up time must be scheduled. You can do this by emailing bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com or calling 941-429-7044.

The Utility Field Office on Price Boulevard and the Public Works Administration building on Chamberlain Boulevard will be closed to traffic. The North Port Police Department lobby will be accessible, but the scheduling of fingerprinting is on hold.

Fire Station access will continue to be restricted and require the screening of visitors for COVID-19 symptoms.

Parks and Recreation facilities have remained open and continue to provide service with enhanced cleaning protocols, according to Taylor. The Family Services Center and Social Services have no new restrictions.

The Property Appraiser’s Office and Tax Collector’s Office at City Hall will stay open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Veteran’s Services at City Hall will also remain open under normal hours.

If you need COVID-19 testing in the area, you can visit Dallas White Park at 5900 Greenwood Ave. The walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This site will be closed on Jan. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.