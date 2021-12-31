Advertise With Us
House fire closes Proctor Road overnight

A Sarasota County firefighter prepares to leave the scene of a house fire on Proctor Road...
A Sarasota County firefighter prepares to leave the scene of a house fire on Proctor Road Friday morning.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire late Thursday night in the 4000 block of Proctor Road.

The fire broke out about 11:45 p.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies closed off Proctor Road in both directions while fire crews fought the blaze. The last engine left the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

ABC7 has asked Sarasota County for information but no details about the fire, or if there were any injuries, have yet been released.

