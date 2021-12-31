Advertise With Us
Girl dies in I-75 crash in Lee County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ESTERO, Fla. (WWSB) - An 8-year-old girl from Tennessee was killed Friday morning when the car she was riding in was hit from behind on Interstate 75 in Estero, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Investigators say an SUV with two adults and two children from Nashville were stopped in a traffic jam on I-75 near mile marker 125, north of Corkscrew Road. A sedan driven by a 30-year-old man from Tampa failed to slow for stopped traffic ahead and hit the SUV from behind.

The SUV was pushed into the rear of an empty tanker truck in front of it, which was also stopped by traffic, troopers said.

The sedan came to rest partially on top of the SUV, the FHP report said.

The driver of the sedan, as well as the two adults in the SUV, a 27-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in serious condition. A 5-year-old girl in the SUV was taken to Lee Memorial in critical condition.

An 8-year-old girl in the SUV was taken to Golisano Hospital where she later died.

The investigation remains ongoing, troopers said.

