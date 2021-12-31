Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton residents wait hours for COVID tests on New Year’s Eve

People wait in line New Year's Eve for a COVID-19 test at the Bradenton Area Convention Center...
People wait in line New Year's Eve for a COVID-19 test at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.(WWSB-TV)
By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - If you want to get a COVID-19 test this holiday weekend, get ready to wait.

Hundreds of people wrapped around the Bradenton Area Convention Center for hours on Friday waiting to get tested.

People told ABC7 they had to wait at least two hours to get through the line. Some had to wait closer to three hours.

There’s been a high demand for COVID-19 tests all over the country ahead of the new year.

In Palmetto, a lot of people in line said they either had to get proof of a negative test in order to secure an upcoming cruise trip or they just wanted to double-check before seeing family members to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Although spending an afternoon in the sun isn’t exactly a glamorous way to round out 2021, a lot of people did say it was worth it.

“I’m really glad because the other sites aren’t free,” Amy McPherson said. “So, this saves us a ton of money, especially with my family since there’s five.

The Bradenton Area Convention Center will also be open for testing on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On New Year’s Day, testing will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

