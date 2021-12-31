2021 Ends warm with more fog forming

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Seems fitting that 2021 will end in a fog. Conditions are going to be favorable once again for dense fog to be hanging out to start the last day of the year and to finish it as well. We will see the warm and moist air riding over the relatively cooler waters of the Gulf which will create some sea fog once again to start the day.

The fog is with us through the end of the year (WWSB)

Most of the fog should burn off by say 10 to 11 a.m. and then expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s near the beaches and low 80s elsewhere. Once again as the sun sets and temperatures begin to cool down we will begin to see the fog settle in once again during the evening hours and pick up during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Saturday looks to be warm and generally sunny once the fog burns off. The high on Saturday will be well above average in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday we will see another warm day with highs in the upper 70s and increasing cloudiness. There will be some low 80s inland. There is a small chance for a morning shower or two but the rain chance is rather small during the day. It will be breezy as a strong cold front approaches. Boater be advised that small craft caution or advisories will be more than likely issued for Suncoast coast waters. The rain chance during the day is at 20% increasing to 40% by sunset.

Thin line of showers expected late Sunday (WWSB)

We should see a thin line of showers associated with this front as it moves through Sunday evening. Right now it looks like the showers should be rather tame with no severe storms expected.

Once the front moves through winds will switch around to the NW and pick up ushering in some chilly weather to start the first work week of 2022. It will be cool for the kids waiting for the bus to return to school. Monday we will see highs only in the mid 60s and skies clear out.

Tuesday we start off with lows in the low 50s and warm into the low 70s. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

