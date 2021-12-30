Nice weather to bring in 2022 only issue may be some fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been just delightful as of late but that is about to change as a cold front moves in late on Sunday and brings the chilly weather in for Monday.

Temperatures have been some 5 to 10 degrees above average over the past few days and that will continue on Thursday. We will see some fog in the morning burning off by say 9 a.m. and then look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s near the beach and low to mid 80s inland.

A good deal of fog will reduce visibilities (WWSB)

Friday or New Year’s Eve is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s for most. Now we may see some dense sea fog to start the day but that should burn off by 9 a.m. Winds will be out of the SE turning to the SW later in the day.

Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s inland and upper 70s near the coast. There is no chance for any rain on Saturday.

Sunday we will see an increase in cloudiness along with a 40% chance for some late day showers as the cold front settles in later in the day. It will be breezy on Sunday with advisories likely for boaters throughout the day and through Monday night. It will still be warm on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

It will be very chilly to start the day on Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and with breezy conditions it will feel even cooler. We will see partly cloudy skies through the day.

Chill out early next week (WWSB)

Tuesday we will see another chilly start with lows in the mid to upper 40s across the area. We will see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a high in he mid 70s. Warmer weather expected on Wednesday with a high in the upper 70s.

