Member of Bradenton church that distributed ‘Miracle Mineral Solution’ appears in federal court

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A member of the Bradenton church that distributed “Miracle Mineral Solution” for COVID-19 appeared in federal court on Wednesday.

Joseph Grenon was in court in Miami-Dade County after being extradited back to the states from Colombia.

He is facing federal charges after selling bleach pills. According to a release from the government agency, the solution was being sold by Genesis II Church of Health and Healing as a cure-all for the novel coronavirus and other ailments. The solution contained chlorine dioxide content equivalent to industrial bleach.

Four individuals were named in the injunction from the FDA back in April of 2020: Joseph Grenon, Mark Grenon, Jordan Grenon, and Jonathan Grenon.

The FDA urged the public to not purchase or drink chlorine dioxide products such as MMS sold as medical treatments.

The Genesis II website, which now seems unreachable, previously offered a “letter of religious exemption from vaccinations and/or mandatory medications.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.