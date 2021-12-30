Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Employee of the Year makes impact in the community

Meet Manatee County transit driver Patricia Adams. She's been in her role for 15 years doing it...
Meet Manatee County transit driver Patricia Adams. She's been in her role for 15 years doing it with a smile, charm, and big heart.(WWSB)
By Daniela Hurtado
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not every day you meet someone who goes above and beyond, just because. Manatee County Transit Authority driver Patricia Adams was named the county’s 2021 Employee of the Year for doing just that.

The accolade is the icing on the cake -- she was also named the state of Florida’s Transit Operator of the Year.

For Adams, it’s not about the recognition or the praise. She tells ABC7 she has a passion for her job and making a difference in the lives of riders and the community.

Ever meet someone whose energy is SO contagious? That’s Pat Adams!! She’s a trolley driver on Anna Maria Island and was...

Posted by Daniela Hurtado on Thursday, December 30, 2021

“She’s a superstar employee, she’s great with people she’s probably one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever met,” said Transit Operations Superintendent Kevin Sheerin.

“God has been awesome. And he be blessing and blessing me. When you have people ... there’s God who makes sure can’t nobody harm you … can’t nobody steal your joy,” said Adams.

She spreads that joy to many who board her trolley route on Anna Maria Island.

“I have a passion of helping people. I have a passion of being around people,” said Adams.

Adams’ coworkers say there’s a long list of perfect strangers she has helped, including a handicap man named Al she met at a bus stop, who had nowhere to go during Tropical Storm Elsa.

“So she ended up taking him home and he’s still there,” said Sheerin.

A woman with a big and selfless heart, whose purpose is to help others while making a difference.

“Take time out to help people because one day you might need help,” said Adams.

Watch the story on ABC7 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Ackerman Park in Sarasota.
18-year-old dies in shooting at Sarasota park
Change this caption before publishing
Young child back with parents after being found in Sarasota neighborhood
Christopher Lovell
Manatee road rage incident ends in attempted murder charge
Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of...
Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck
Police lights
Pedestrian dies in hospital after Monday crash

Latest News

Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Ackerman Park in Sarasota.
18-year-old dies in shooting at Sarasota park
Paul Malaterra
Englewood man held knife to woman’s throat, deputies charge
A three-hour video released by the Justice Department shows one of the most violent and...
Former Englewood man gets probation in Capitol riot case
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears