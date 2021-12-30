Manatee County Employee of the Year makes impact in the community

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not every day you meet someone who goes above and beyond, just because. Manatee County Transit Authority driver Patricia Adams was named the county’s 2021 Employee of the Year for doing just that.

The accolade is the icing on the cake -- she was also named the state of Florida’s Transit Operator of the Year.

For Adams, it’s not about the recognition or the praise. She tells ABC7 she has a passion for her job and making a difference in the lives of riders and the community.

“She’s a superstar employee, she’s great with people she’s probably one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever met,” said Transit Operations Superintendent Kevin Sheerin.

“God has been awesome. And he be blessing and blessing me. When you have people ... there’s God who makes sure can’t nobody harm you … can’t nobody steal your joy,” said Adams.

She spreads that joy to many who board her trolley route on Anna Maria Island.

“I have a passion of helping people. I have a passion of being around people,” said Adams.

Adams’ coworkers say there’s a long list of perfect strangers she has helped, including a handicap man named Al she met at a bus stop, who had nowhere to go during Tropical Storm Elsa.

“So she ended up taking him home and he’s still there,” said Sheerin.

A woman with a big and selfless heart, whose purpose is to help others while making a difference.

“Take time out to help people because one day you might need help,” said Adams.

