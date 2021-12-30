Former Englewood man gets probation in Capitol riot case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former Englewood resident has been sentenced to a year probation for trespassing during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

Dana Joe Winn, 45, was sentenced to probation after accepting a guilty plea in October to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

According to our coverage partners at the Englewood Sun, Winn, a 1994 graduate of Lemon Bay High School, now lives near Jacksonville in Middleburg, Florida, where he attended his sentencing via Zoom.

As part of the plea agreement, Winn must pay $500 in restitution to the U.S. Capitol and pay a $25 assessment fee to the U.S. District Court.

Winn’s girlfriend, Rachael Lynn Pert, 40, was also sentenced after pleading guilty on the same charge; however, she was sentenced to two years of probation.

Pert also lives in Middleburg, with her three children. The couple used to live together, but were compelled by a court order to find separate living spaces during the trial.

Both Winn and Pert attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, in support of then-President Donald Trump, who alleged election fraud was behind his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The rally was scheduled for the same day that Congress was due to certify the Electoral College results from that election.

A mob began to assemble around the Capitol building; members of the crowd breached the building’s perimeter established by police in an attempt to disrupt the certification process.

More than 100 Capitol and Metropolitan police officers were injured by the rioters. One died, and two others died by suicide after the attack. One rioter was shot and killed by Capitol police when she tried to breach a barricade inside the building.

The rioters caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage.

Winn and Pert were both photographed inside the Capitol building; Winn was seen holding an American flag on a pole — placed upside-down to signal distress — while walking with Pert, who wore a “Trump 2020″ flag around her shoulders.

Video evidence entered into court records also showed the pair discussing the events of the invasion and affirming that they did want to disrupt the election certification.

The pair were later arrested by the FBI after they returned to Florida.

Another Englewood resident, Graydon Young, 54, pleaded guilty June 23 to conspiracy charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol invasion. Young, a member of the Oath Keeepers, was photographed and videotaped in a “military-style ‘stack’ formation” that marched up the center steps on the east side of the U.S. Capitol, breached the door at the top, and then stormed the building,” according to federal court documents.

Young and Daniel Lyons Scott, who lives on Perry Lane in Englewood, are among 31 people named in a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the attorney general for the District of Columbia for the damages they’re accused of causing in the Capitol riots.

Adam Avery Honeycutt, who owns Bundy’s Bail Bonds in Punta Gorda, was taken into custody in February by the FBI in Jacksonville. Honeycutt posted photos and video clips on his social media page that showed him both outside and inside the Capitol building.

Sarasota chiropractor Joseph Hackett was also indicted for his role in the riot. He pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and destruction of government property. He remains under house arrest pending trial.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.