Fog a morning problem for the next two days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Low-level moisture and light winds along with clear skies caused fog to form this morning in a more dense and widespread coverage than we have seen this week.

This will be true Friday and again on Saturday morning. The fog will rapidly lift after sunrise, and bring an hour or two of low-hanging clouds without rain before mixing away. Once the fog lifts we will get a mostly sunny sky which will bump temperatures into the low 80s once again.

The warm weather pattern will continue into the weekend with highs running 5-to-8 degrees above normal. Sunday a line of showers associated with a cold front will move through in the second half of the day. Severe weather is not likely but a thunderstorm can be ruled out.

To start the first week of 2022 the cold front will bring in some chilly air starting on Monday. Highs on Monday will struggle to reach the mid-60s and several nights will be in the cool and crisp 40s. We start to warm on Tuesday but still stay in the mid-70s for several days.

Models have been consistent in bringing in the drier and cool air but have become more aggressive in allowing progressively cooler temperatures.

