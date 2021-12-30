Advertise With Us
Florida sees spike in COVID cases as hospitalizations rise

Hollywood Police Lt. Karen Zorsky distributes COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to a...
Hollywood Police Lt. Karen Zorsky distributes COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to a motorcyclist at the Hollywood Library on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in Hollywood, Fla. The library distributed the last of their kits just before 1pm. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Florida is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the omicron variant rages through the state.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 58,000 new cases for Wednesday and revised its tallies to add thousands of cases to the daily counts of previous days, setting new pandemic records.

The new CDC estimate raises the 7-day average in Florida to more than 36,400 new cases. The number was at around 26,600 at the peak of the summer surge in August, which was fueled by the delta variant.

In Miami-Dade County, where cases have been concentrated, one out four people is testing positive for the virus.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department says Florida hospitals were treating about 4,000 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, compared to 3,400 the previous day. Those numbers are still well below the 17,000 hospitalized patients seen during the summer.

The Florida Hospital Association said on Wednesday that hospitals are facing “the strain of workforce challenges.”

“ERs are being put under increased pressure to provide care,” the group posted on Twitter.

