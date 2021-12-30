Englewood man held knife to woman’s throat, deputies charge

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man was arrested Dec. 28 after entering a former girlfriend’s home without permission and holding a knife to her throat, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to an Englewood home to find Paul Malaterra, 45, on the sidewalk across the street from the victim’s home, reports show.

The victim said Malaterra entered her home without permission, brought her food and then cornered her in her kitchen. She told him to leave, but he refused, deputies were told.

The victim alleges he became agitated after accusing her of seeing other men, picked up a butcher knife from the counter and held it to her throat.

Another man inside the home at the time entered the kitchen when the victim screamed. The man, who was not named in the report, pulled Malaterra away from the woman. When Malaterra allegedly swung the knife at him, he hit Malaterra several times in the head with an auger bit in his possession, deputies said.

Malaterra left through back door as the victim called 911.

Malaterra disputed the victim’s account, telling deputies he was invited into the home by the victim, and the other man shot him with a BB gun. No BB gun was found.

While being treated at the hospital for his injuries Malaterra was arrested, charged with burglary with assault and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arrest reports show.

