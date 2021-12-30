Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for two men from missing boat off St. Petersburg

Debris from a missing boat has been found in the Gulf off St. Petersburg.
Debris from a missing boat has been found in the Gulf off St. Petersburg.(United States Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Coast Guard aircraft and ships have continued searching Thursday for two men who went missing after their vessel sank near Cedar Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard in St. Petersburg about 11 a.m., Wednesday, reporting debris and items belonging to the 31-foot vessel Dog House. Searches have been conducted between Cedar Key and west of Sea Horse Reef.

The Dog House reportedly departed yesterday from Blackwater Marina in Yankeetown.

Anyone with information, please contact Sector St. Petersburg at 727-824-7534

Also searching are Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and Levi County Sheriff’s Office with marine units.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Ackerman Park in Sarasota.
18-year-old dies in shooting at Sarasota park
Change this caption before publishing
Young child back with parents after being found in Sarasota neighborhood
Christopher Lovell
Manatee road rage incident ends in attempted murder charge
Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of...
Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck
Police lights
Pedestrian dies in hospital after Monday crash

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Hollywood Police Lt. Karen Zorsky distributes COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to a...
Florida sees spike in COVID cases as hospitalizations rise
"Sushi," portrayed by Gary Marion, is lowered to the ground in a giant facsimile of a woman's...
New Year’s celebrations in Florida adjust to omicron
Meet Manatee County transit driver Patricia Adams. She's been in her role for 15 years doing it...
Manatee County Employee of the Year makes impact in the community