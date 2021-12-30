Coast Guard searching for two men from missing boat off St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Coast Guard aircraft and ships have continued searching Thursday for two men who went missing after their vessel sank near Cedar Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard in St. Petersburg about 11 a.m., Wednesday, reporting debris and items belonging to the 31-foot vessel Dog House. Searches have been conducted between Cedar Key and west of Sea Horse Reef.

The Dog House reportedly departed yesterday from Blackwater Marina in Yankeetown.

Anyone with information, please contact Sector St. Petersburg at 727-824-7534

Also searching are Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and Levi County Sheriff’s Office with marine units.

