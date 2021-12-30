18-year-old shot to death in Sarasota park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night in a Sarasota County park, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the man was hit by gunfire at Ackerman Park on Apex Road at about 10:45 p.m.

After being shot, the victim was apparently driven to the nearby Fruitville Public Library where deputies found him in a car in the parking lot, sheriff’s office Lt. Mike Dumer told ABC7. The victim died despite efforts to save him.

His information is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Dumer also said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and it is believed that there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

