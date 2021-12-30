Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

18-year-old shot to death in Sarasota park

Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Ackerman Park in Sarasota.
Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Ackerman Park in Sarasota.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night in a Sarasota County park, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the man was hit by gunfire at Ackerman Park on Apex Road at about 10:45 p.m.

After being shot, the victim was apparently driven to the nearby Fruitville Public Library where deputies found him in a car in the parking lot, sheriff’s office Lt. Mike Dumer told ABC7. The victim died despite efforts to save him.

His information is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Dumer also said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and it is believed that there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Young child back with parents after being found in Sarasota neighborhood
Christopher Lovell
Manatee road rage incident ends in attempted murder charge
Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of...
Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck
Police lights
Pedestrian dies in hospital after Monday crash
I-75 was closed for hours at Kings Highway southbound.
I-75 tanker crash spilled 2,100 gallons of fuel, officials said

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday December 30
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday December 30
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Fog a morning problem for the next two days
Line of showers expected to move through late Sunday
Nice weather to bring in 2022 only issue may be some fog
Member of Bradenton church that sold bleach as COVID cure appears in federal court