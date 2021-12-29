Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Young child back with parents after being found in Sarasota neighborhood

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE at 10 a.m. Wednesday: The child has been reunited with her parents, the Sheriff’s Office tells ABC7.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has reunited a young girl with her parents after she was found alone Tuesday night in a Sarasota neighborhood.

The Sheriff’s Office sent out an aleryt at 10:30 p.m. via email, robocalls and texts. The child was described as a 5-to-7-year-old girl. who had been found on Brooksdale Drive.

A Sheriff’s Office spokeswomen told ABC 7 Wednesday morning that the child, with special needs, had wandered away from home and was reunited with her parents.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Pedestrian dies in hospital after Monday crash
I-75 is closed at Kings Highway southbound.
All lanes back open after tanker truck crash on I-75 southbound near Kings Highway
Christopher Lovell
Manatee road rage incident ends in attempted murder charge
2 planes collide at Punta Gorda International Airport

Latest News

Video: Siesta Key Trolley
Certain SCAT services add New Year’s Eve schedule
Discovering the Suncoast - Wednesday December 29th
Discovering the Suncoast - Wednesday December 29th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Wednesday December 29
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Wednesday December 29
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Warm weather continues on the Suncoast