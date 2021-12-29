Young child back with parents after being found in Sarasota neighborhood
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE at 10 a.m. Wednesday: The child has been reunited with her parents, the Sheriff’s Office tells ABC7.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has reunited a young girl with her parents after she was found alone Tuesday night in a Sarasota neighborhood.
The Sheriff’s Office sent out an aleryt at 10:30 p.m. via email, robocalls and texts. The child was described as a 5-to-7-year-old girl. who had been found on Brooksdale Drive.
A Sheriff’s Office spokeswomen told ABC 7 Wednesday morning that the child, with special needs, had wandered away from home and was reunited with her parents.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.