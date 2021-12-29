Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.(Ronstik // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There is only a limited amount of time left in 2021 to return any stolen property to avoid paying taxes on it.

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” the IRS guidelines from 2021 Publication 17 reads.

Likewise, the IRS said any income obtained from illegal activities, like dealing drugs, must also be claimed.

This income is added on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if it’s from your self-employment activity, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Pedestrian dies in hospital after Monday crash
I-75 is closed at Kings Highway southbound.
All lanes back open after tanker truck crash on I-75 southbound near Kings Highway
Christopher Lovell
Manatee road rage incident ends in attempted murder charge
2 planes collide at Punta Gorda International Airport
Change this caption before publishing
Young child back with parents after being found in Sarasota neighborhood

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden via...
Biden, Putin to speak as Russia steps up security demands in Eastern Europe
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas still missing, in immediate danger
Year in review: 25 best TV series of 2021