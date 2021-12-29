Morning fog followed by P.M. Sun

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just a little fog will be the only downside to this amazing weather we have been experiencing this late December. Expect to see some patchy fog overnight and through 8 a.m. and then most of it will be gone by 9 a.m.

Look for patchy fog burning off by 9 a.m. (WWSB)

We will continue to see high pressure stay in control but it will slip to the east slightly and we will see winds switch around to the SE at 10-15 mph. This will bring in some slightly higher humidity which will make it feel a bit warmer during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s at the beach and low to mid 80s well inland.

We will continue to see the warm beautiful weather continue through Saturday and even into most of Sunday before a cold front slices through late Sunday. This front will bring back the winter weather to the Suncoast on Monday. It will be breezy and chilly on Monday with a high only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Chilly breezy conditions to start work week (WWSB)

With the approach of the front on Sunday evening expect increasing cloudiness and a good chance for a line of showers moving through with a very small chance for an isolated thunderstorm. The rain chances will be the greatest late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

It will be breezy on Sunday with some boating advisories possibly being issued which may linger through Monday as the start of the work week will also be very breezy.

