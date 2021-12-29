I-75 tanker crash spilled 2,100 gallons of fuel, officials said

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The tanker truck crash that closed Interstate 75 for nearly 14 hours Tuesday spilled more than 2,000 of fuel, investigators said Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tanker was carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel, both diesel and gasoline. They estimate about 2,100 gallons leaked from the tanker.

A North Port Fire Department team used foam and water to sop up most of that, but up to 575 gallons is unaccounted for, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Troopers say the tanker was traveling southbound, approaching mile marker 172 when its right front tire blew out. The truck left the roadway onto the grassy shoulder. It struck the fence line separating the grassy shoulder from the wood line. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash and leak caused a massive traffic jam as traffic was rerouted for most of the day.

North Port firefighters told ABC7 they don’t believe any of the leaked fuel entered area waterways and there doesn’t appear to be any effect on area wildlife.

The company that owns the tanker is paying for removal of the foam and remaining fuel. They are also responsible for removing any soil around the crash site affected by the spill, the North Port Fire Department said.

