Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root

The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root...
The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.(Corbett Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.

The fire department said just after 2 p.m. Monday, it responded to the Multnomah Falls trail for a report that a hiker had fallen about 30 feet.

It said the woman was clinging to a tree root 300 feet over a cliff. Bystanders gave her some small rope to help her.

Firefighters lowered a rope technician to the woman and tied her into its rope system to bring her to safety. She was not injured.

