Englewood pet sanctuary needs foster homes

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Sun Newspapers) - The Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary is looking for more than a few good homes.

The sanctuary, or EARS, as it’s known, is celebrating the recent grand opening of its new location at the old Apple Pharmacy building at 500 N. Indiana Ave./State Road 776, just a few blocks north of its previous home.

Since EARS doesn’t house dogs on site, the rescue relies on pet lovers to foster them until they find a forever home. Longtime shelter manager Todd Zimmerman said EARS is in dire need of foster families for dogs.

According to our coverage partners at the Englewood Sun, photos of the dogs are displayed online for adoption while they are in foster care. Some attend adoption events to find homes while in foster care.

“We provide the food, immunizations and medical services for a dog. We just need a safe, loving place for them while they wait to be adopted,” Zimmerman said. “It should be no financial burden to the foster family.”

Fosters are asked to take the dog for a walk and sometimes go to public places so the dog learns to socialize and not jump on people. Some families are asked to have a dog around children or other pets so they are ready for a similar permanent home.

The rescue enjoys when students who need community service hours pitch in or if they love it and turn into part-time helpers. The nonprofit welcomes scouting and youth groups and college students to come pet cats and help at the rescue.

That’s what Khloe Keefer-Layndecker, 10, a Taylor Ranch Elementary School student and her homeschooler friend Holley Pack, 13, do whenever possible.

“With COVID-19, it’s been a little difficult for foster families,” Zimmerman said. “We really could use more people reaching out to help these dogs. It’s pretty easy. All you have to do is have a place for the dog to stay for a little while and be a dog lover, even if it’s for a few months at a time.”

For more information about EARS, call 941-681-3877 or visit earsanimalrescue.com.

