Certain SCAT services add New Year’s Eve schedule

Video: Siesta Key Trolley
Video: Siesta Key Trolley
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is encouraging revelers not to drive New Year’s Eve by extending select bus service into the wee hours of New Year’s Day.

Sarasota County Area Transit’s OnDemand and Siesta Key Breeze Trolley services will remain active until 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

SCAT buses will operate their regular service hours on Dec. 31 and are closed on New Year’s Day.

Regular service hours for OnDemand by Sarasota County and the Siesta Key Breeze Trolley will resume on New Year’s Day.

Sarasota County Government and the Florida Department of Health, as part of the “Ride – Don’t Drive” campaign, also suggest other options to safely celebrate this weekend include designating a driver, calling a friend, or requesting an Uber or Lyft.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.

