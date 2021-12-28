We will end 2021 with records being broken

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are on track this December to set historic records across Florida for warm weather.

At the airport, we are running more than 3 degrees above normal for the average of all day’s highs and lows. That has also happened at several other area climate stations, putting many Florida locations in the top 10 of all-time warm December records.

It appears that the trend for warm days will continue this week with highs running 3 to 5 degrees above the norm. Additionally, with high-pressure building in from the Atlantic, our skies should remain rain-free into the weekend.

New Years’ Eve celebrations on Friday should benefit from warm and clear conditions. Midnight temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to low 70s with breezy, balmy winds and no rain.

New Years Day will see an increase in winds but should stay dry. Sunday however there will be a small chance for showers as the next front moves past. This front will drop Monday temperatures by about 10 degrees.

