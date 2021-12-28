A warm ending to 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to keep skies mostly sunny though the rest of the work week but with it also comes to possibility of fog. Clear skies and light winds over the next couple of nights will allow for some patchy dense fog to develop during the overnight hours. The fog should burn off rather quickly as the morning moves along. Most of it should be gone by 9 a.m.

Should burn off quickly (WWSB)

Expect to see mostly sunny skies for the last Tuesday of the year with a high around 77 at the beach and upper 70s to low 80s inland away from the water.

The beautiful late December weather will continue through the end of 2021 and continue through the 1st day of the new year. We will start to see and increase in cloudiness on Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. This front will bring a few showers and a possible isolated thunderstorm mainly late on Sunday.

Temperatures will turn cooler for Monday as highs will struggle to get to 70 through the day and it will be breezy making it feel even cooler.

For boaters expect to see rather calm seas with winds out of the SE switching around to the west in the afternoon at 5 to 10 knots.

