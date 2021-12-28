Travelers slowed by delays at SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ride back home isn’t so holly jolly for passengers coming in and out of SRQ Airport this week. Many flights are getting hit with delays, making it tough for people to get home on time.

ABC7 spoke to multiple passengers arriving at SRQ on Monday. Some were held up by only an hour or so, but others had their whole day turned upside down.

A family visiting from Boston woke up to a text letting them know their flight had been cancelled. After rebooking, the trouble didn’t stop as that flight was then delayed several times pushing them back five hours past what they had scheduled.

One man says his son’s flight from Pittsburgh noon flight was all over the place.

“They changed it to three,” Mark Doody said. “Then back to 2:30, then 2:15 and finally he left at about 1:30.”

Eventually, Doody’s son made it back home, but he nearly jumped ship to fly into another Florida city just to get out of the airport.

That’s exactly what happened to the Barnef family.

The family of three coming from Boston wasn’t actually trying to visit Sarasota. They were bound for Fort Myers, but after a series of cancellations SRQ was their best bet.

Despite the travel woes, most of the people were in good spirits once they got back on the ground.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought,” Brian Barnef said. “I’ve seen it a lot more crowded. Very crowded flight, so I was super happy to take my mask off when I got here, and my flannel shirt.”

He’s looking on the bright side, but other travelers should be weary going into Tuesday.

SRQ Airport’s management expects crowds on Tuesday as well as the New Year’s Holiday weekend before the busy travel season starts to cool off.

