Tanker truck crash closes I-75 southbound near Kings Highway

UPDATED at 9 a.m. with details of spill; traffic closed as crews work to contain still and remove tanker truck.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters and police are on scene of an overturned fuel tanker on southbound Interstate 75, at mile marker 172.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m.

Roughly 200 gallons of fuel are leaking out of the tanker, North Police police said. Sarasota and Charlotte County hazardous materials teams are at the site of the crash. the driver of the tanker truck has been taken to the hospital, police said.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are currently closed at that location. Traffic is still being rerouted from Toledo Blade Road to Price Boulevard to Veterans Boulevard to Kings Highway on-ramp. Please use an alternate southbound route if possible.

