Pedestrian dies in hospital after Monday crash

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
UPDATE Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., with death of one pedestrian.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One pedestrian has died after being hit by vehicle Monday evening on Palmer Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The accident happened Monday at Palmer Road and Raymond Road right around 6:15 p.m.

Troopers said a sedan driven by a 17-year-old girl was traveling on Palmer Boulevard when two pedestrians were walking north on Raymond Road.

That 17-year-old hit the pedestrians as they were trying to cross Palmer Boulevard. Both pedestrians -- one a 67-year-old man from Michigan and another woman who has not been identified -- were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The man died early Tuesday, troopers said. The female pedestrian remains in critical condition.

The driver was not injured.

