Manatee road rage incident ends in attempted murder charge

UPDATE: We’ve updated this version to reflect the suspect’s correct last name. As per newsroom policy, we do not release the name of a victim.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing attempted murder charges after beating a man with a vehicle bumper Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Christopher Lovell, 28, was driving a red Toyota south on 14th Street West shortly after 9 p.m. when he was sideswiped by a silver Volvo. The Sheriff’s Office has labeled the individual in the silver Volvo as the victim.

Both drivers stopped, investigators said. Lovell began yelling at the victim, approaching his car. The victim allegedly drove away, striking Lovell with the Volvo, causing minor injuries.

Lovell got back into his car and allegedly pursued the victim onto 30th Avenue West. The victim struck another vehicle heading east on 30th Avenue. The Volvo then hit a guard rail before coming to a stop. The victim was slumped against the door frame, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Lovell then stopped his car in the middle of 30th Avenue, exited the Toyota, and began to kick the victim in the head. Dragging him from the Volvo, Lovell allegedly began beating him with the detached bumper from the third vehicle in the crash.

Witnesses told deputies they pulled Lovell away from the victim to prevent further injuries.

Lovell was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

