Healthy ways to keep kids busy over winter break

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - The winter break from school continues, but after a busy holiday, you may be running out of ways to keep your kids entertained without the use of video games or other devices.

”Lately, I have been hearing a lot of kids say how much video games is their favorite activity, so I would like to see that shift back to them actually doing something active rather than being passive and sitting in front of a TV or playing video games,” said Dr. Gina Robinson with Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

She has a few healthy suggestions to keep kids moving.

If you live in a colder climate where there is snow, have a snowball fight or build a snowman. Sledding and skiing can also keep them active.

If your winter is not white, go to the library to pick out some books.

Take a walk in the park to get some fresh air, do some arts and crafts, or even bake cookies.

If your child got a video game over the holiday, Robinson said it is important to limit their screen time.

”I would try to set limits and boundaries before the games even come out,” she said. “We really don’t want to have unlimited game time all day.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages media use for children younger than 2 years old. The organization said kids older than that should be limited to two hours a day.

Robinson said parents should not feel badly if they go over that time, but they should try not to make a habit of it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

