Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children in Florida, killing two and injuring four.

But detectives are still searching for the man who was driving it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene Monday.

Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane.

The car drove off the roadway into a sidewalk and hit the children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 planes collide at Punta Gorda International Airport
Police lights
Pedestrian dies in hospital after Monday crash
I-75 is closed at Kings Highway southbound.
All lanes back open after tanker truck crash on I-75 southbound near Kings Highway
One man killed in a collision at the intersection of Florida Boulevard & Washington Street in...
Motorcycle crash in Manatee County kills 1, leaves 2 uninjured
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 arrested after 16-year-old boy dies in a car accident involving a Tesla in 2020

Latest News

FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
N. Jetty beach near Nokomis
Morning fog followed by P.M. Sun
Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Elizabeth Holmes jury finishes fifth day of deliberations