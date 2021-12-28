Advertise With Us
2 pedestrians critically injured after accident in Sarasota County

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two pedestrians have been critically injured after an accident in Sarasota County on Monday.

The accident happened at Palmer Road and Raymond Road right around 6:15 p.m.

Troopers said a sedan driven by a 17-year-old girl was traveling on Palmer Boulevard when two pedestrians were walking north on Raymond Road.

That 17-year-old hit the pedestrians as they were trying to cross Palmer Boulevard. Both pedestrians -- one a 67-year-old man from Michigan and another woman who has not been identified -- were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Positive identification is pending for the female pedestrian. The 17-year-old driver didn’t suffer any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

