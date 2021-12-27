A warm end to 2021 (and still a chance of morning fog)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With storms in the far west and north, we have nearly perfect weather to end the year on the Suncoast! Temps gradually warm up, back into the low 80s. And humidity gets higher. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s by the end of the week. As the moisture levels increase, so does the chance for areas of morning fog. Storms all bypass the Suncoast to start January. We are tracking one cold front across Florida late Sunday. Right now this front looks pretty dry, but a few isolated showers might be possible Sunday night. And cooler air, back to the 70s, will return for the first full week of 2022.

