Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A warm end to 2021 (and still a chance of morning fog)

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With storms in the far west and north, we have nearly perfect weather to end the year on the Suncoast! Temps gradually warm up, back into the low 80s. And humidity gets higher. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s by the end of the week. As the moisture levels increase, so does the chance for areas of morning fog. Storms all bypass the Suncoast to start  January. We are tracking one cold front across Florida late Sunday. Right now this front looks pretty dry, but a few isolated showers might be possible Sunday night.  And cooler air, back to the 70s, will return for the first full week of 2022.

highs
highs(Station)
highs2
highs2(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man killed in a collision at the intersection of Florida Boulevard & Washington Street in...
Motorcycle crash in Manatee county kills one and leaves two unharmed
Crash in Sarasota County
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Sarasota County
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage
Tests popular on Christmas as Florida hits new virus record
Susan Cleveland and her son Jason hugging after surprises her with a Rolls Royce.
Family surprises five-time cancer survivor, grandma with her dream car, a Rolls Royce

Latest News

ABC7 News at 6:30pm - December 26, 2021
ev3
Police, new nonprofit, Lions basketball club collaborating to prepare youth for careers
ev2
'Glitte-ry Gloss' girl boss starts building beauty business at age 6 (Part 2)
'Glitte-ry Gloss' girl boss starts building beauty business at age 6 (Part 1)