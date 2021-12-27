Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Ring in 2022 at the Sarasota Pineapple Drop

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota can ring in 2022 at the Downtown Sarasota Block Party and Pineapple Drop at Five Points Park, 100 Central Avenue.

The event starts at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 31, through 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1.  Admission to this family-friendly event is FREE.

The festivities will include amusement rides and games; live music; food, drinks and full bar concessions; and a Pineapple Drop at midnight followed by a fantastic fireworks display on Sarasota Bay.  Enjoy a great view…without leaving the party!

For more information, visit www.paragonartevents.com.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man killed in a collision at the intersection of Florida Boulevard & Washington Street in...
Motorcycle crash in Manatee County kills 1, leaves 2 uninjured
Crash in Sarasota County
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Sarasota County
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Flight to SRQ canceled due to COVID-related staff shortage
Tests popular on Christmas as Florida hits new virus record
Susan Cleveland and her son Jason hugging after surprises her with a Rolls Royce.
Family surprises five-time cancer survivor, grandma with her dream car, a Rolls Royce

Latest News

2 planes collide at Punta Gorda International Airport
graphic
A warm end to 2021 (and still a chance of morning fog)
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Monday December 27
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Monday December 27
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - December 26, 2021