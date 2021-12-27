Ring in 2022 at the Sarasota Pineapple Drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota can ring in 2022 at the Downtown Sarasota Block Party and Pineapple Drop at Five Points Park, 100 Central Avenue.

The event starts at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 31, through 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1. Admission to this family-friendly event is FREE.

The festivities will include amusement rides and games; live music; food, drinks and full bar concessions; and a Pineapple Drop at midnight followed by a fantastic fireworks display on Sarasota Bay. Enjoy a great view…without leaving the party!

For more information, visit www.paragonartevents.com.

